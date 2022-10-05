JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot on Interstate 55 in Jackson.

The shooting happened on I-55 northbound near the Pearl Street exit. The victim was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Assistant Police Chief Joseph Wade said this shooting could be a possible road rage incident.

While authorities were investigating, traffic was backed up on the interstate.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.