CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person is dead following an officer-involved shooting that happened in Clinton on Sunday, January 22.

Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the shooting happened around 9:00 a.m. near 552 Spring Ridge Road.

Clinton police were responding to a report of a suspicious person who was wearing a ski mask at an apartment complex. At the scene, Martin said the person displayed a weapon toward an officer. The person suffered fatal injuries. The officer was not injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting. The findings will be shared with the Attorney General’s Office.