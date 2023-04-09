LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Lincoln County on Sunday, April 9.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Horseshoe Road and MS 550.

They said a Lincoln County deputy was parked on the side of MS 550 when a person approached his vehicle with a weapon in hand.

DPS officials said the person suffered fatal injuries. The officer wasn’t injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. The findings of the investigation will be turned over the Attorney General’s Office.