JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A person was shot in the leg on Parkway Avenue in Jackson on Friday, March 31.

Police said the shooting happened at Parkway Avenue and Walter Dutch Welch Drive. One person was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.

According to an officer at the scene, a vehicle was damaged by the gunfire and multiple shell casings were found.

No other injuries were reported. The Jackson Police Department is investigating the incident.