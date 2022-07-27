RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are investigating after a person was shot and killed Wednesday morning.

Investigators said the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. on Highway 25 near Lone Pine Church Road.

Paul Holley, with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies received a call from a member of law enforcement working for the Attorney General’s Office about the shooting.

The officer stated he was waved down by a group of drivers on Highway 25. One driver told investigators that one of them had shot at somebody in another car.

The victim’s car was located a short distance away with the victim inside. The victim, who had not been identified, died at the scene.

Deputies arrested Cortland Miekel Phlegm in connection to the shooting. Phlegm was taken to the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is currently under investigation.