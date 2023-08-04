JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot and killed on Thursday, August 3.

Officer Sam Brown said officers responded to the 3300 block of Nashville Street around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a shooting in an occupied vehicle.

When officers were on their way to the call, Brown said they were flagged down by an individual who informed them about a body in a yard on Nashville Street.

Neighbors told police they heard three to four gunshots in the area. Brown said a person of interest was taken into custody for questioning.

The victim has not been identified.