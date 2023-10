JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police are investigating after a person was shot multiple times.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25 Burns Street in Jackson.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Capitol police at 601-359-3125.