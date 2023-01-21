JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, January 20.

Officer Sam Brown said the shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. in the 300 block of Hanging Moss Road.

A vehicle had been shot into, and the occupant was hit. They were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with an injury that was not life-threatening.

Brown said a suspect has not been identified. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-TIPS.