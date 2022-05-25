JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a person was shot while driving on East Cooper Road.

Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday, May 25 while the victim was traveling near Rickay Drive and Cooper Road.

Witness said a suspect in a gold color Infiniti started firing shots at the victim. According to police, the victim was hit once in the back. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life threatening, and they’re in stable condition.

Police did not release any additional information about the suspect.