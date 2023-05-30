PETA plans to honor the chickens who “died in agony” during a crash in Jackson on Wednesday, May 24. (WJTV)

An 18-wheeler carrying the chickens crashed on Interstate 20 before the Ellis Avenue exit.

“PETA plans to place a sky-high appeal near the crash site proclaiming, ‘See the Individual. Go Vegan,'” a statement from PETA read.

The sky-high appeal will be on a billboard in the area.

“Imprisoned in tiny crates thrown onto the side of the road, many of these chickens must have been crushed or suffocated to death,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA urges everyone to go vegan to help prevent birds from being crammed into trucks in the first place.”