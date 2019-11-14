Petal man arrested for child pornography

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, a Petal man was arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.

According to the news release, Dylan Gentry, 24, was arrested at his home by investigators of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit following an investigation into his suspicious online activity. Investigators seized a digital electronic device belonging to Gentry.

Gentry was booked into the Forrest County Adult Correctional Facility and is awaiting his initial appearance.

He faces up to 40 years in prison if he is convicted.