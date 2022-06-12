RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Sandeep “Sunny” Sethi with Sunray Investments LLC is seeking a conditional use permit for a subdivision development at the property on Northpark Drive and Old Canton Road.

The Northside Sun reported the petition asks for the rezoning of the property that’s currently zoned C2-A. The petition stated there is a demand for high-quality housing in the market. It said the location is the appropriate size and location for the development.

Public Works Director Alan Hart said the name of the proposed subdivision is “Bellamare.” Single-family homes would be built at the site.

According to the newspaper, the Ridgeland Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider the request at the next board meeting.