PGA pros visit children at Blair Batson Children’s Hospital







Young patients at Blair Batson Children’s Hospital got to putter around with some real pros Tuesday….golf pros that is.

Players in town for the Sanderson Golf Championship took time away from the course to visit some special patients.





Wes Roach and Zack Sucher painted golf balls, played a little indoor golf with the kids and brought gifts of autographed golf bags. Therapy dogs joined the players to brighten the day for children and their parents.

Proceeds from the tournament benefit the hospital.