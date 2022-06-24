UPDATE:

Brandon police said Highway 80 reopened, but drivers should expect delays while repairs are being made to the phone and cable lines.

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several large phone and cable TV lines fell across Highway 80 near the post office in Brandon.

Brandon police said both east and westbound lanes of Highway 80 were blocked Friday morning.

According to officials, AT&T and a cable company have been contacted, but they did not give an estimated time of arrival.

Courtesy: Brandon Police Dept.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and plan alternate routes.