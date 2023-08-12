ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County authorities released pictures of three suspects who are wanted for an “ambush-style” murder.

Two people were shot and killed on Myrtle Drive on Thursday, August 10. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the victims were identified as Brandon Brooks, 26, and Taron Woods, 24.

Patten said Brooks and Woods had multiple gunshot wounds to the body. They both died at the scene.

The sheriff said the suspects were in an Infiniti G 35. Anyone with information about the double homicide can contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams County authorities released pictures of three suspects who are wanted for an “ambush-style” murder. (Courtesy: Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Southwest Mississippi Regional Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.