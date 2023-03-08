JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University (JSU) Department of Public Safety released surveillance pictures of the suspect wanted in connection to the sexual assault that happened on campus.

Authorities said the assault happened at the H.T. Sampson Library on Saturday, March 4 between the hours of 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

According to JSU officials, the suspect is an adult Black male who is 5’10” and weighs 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with black lettering and black pants.

Officials said the man is 18 or 19 years of age. They stated his name is Justin and the he may have been visiting the area from Tennessee.

The Jackson State University Department of Public Safety released surveillance pictures of the suspect wanted in connection to the sexual assault that happened on campus. (Courtesy: JSU Department of Public Safety)

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Investigator Joseph Bradley at Joseph.e.bradley@jsums.edu or the Jackson State University Police Department at 601-979-2580.