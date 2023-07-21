PICKENS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pickens Police Department received five police cars to add to its fleet thanks to another department from out of state.

Pickens Mayor Paulette Moore said the town’s police department had six officers using only one patrol car.

The Manhattan Beach City Council, located in California, approved the donation of five decommissioned police vehicles to Pickens, Mississippi.

“And these cars are in excellent shape, guys. They bought us new tires. The cars came with brand new tires. All of them have less than 100,000 miles on them. One of them has like 18,000,” said Moore.

The mayor said the police department also received new bullet proof vests, body cameras, rifles and raises. She added that Pickens, Mississippi, and Manhattan Beach, California, are now partners.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said, “So when we’re talking about her issue, I said no one else in the big cities are doing anything. Why don’t we do it ourselves?”

While Montgomery was in the town, he received the key to Pickens.

Moore said the first initiative she had when running for office was safety and said she will continue to keep that a priority.