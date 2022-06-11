JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People poured into the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum for this year’s Pickle Fest.

Families and pickle-lovers came for a refreshing bite of fun. The festival hosted a number of vendors from across the state, who sold variations of pickled foods like sweet treats to fermented favorites.

Festivalgoers were excited to try and buy from local vendors and to participate in this year’s pickle eating contest.

“If we eat enough pickles, I think it’s going to be alright. He’s going to enter the pickle eating competition later on. We’re looking at the new champion right here, hopefully. I think we’re going to have a good time. They have a lot of stuff here for kids. I think it’s a great thing for Mississippi to put on,” said festivalgoers Brad and Thomas Patterson.

“We got a lot of vendors out here. I was invited to come out here with my pickles. I have between 21 to 29 different flavors of Kool-Aid pickles. I think the diversity is good, considering we’re coming off of COVID. Everybody’s coming out here, seeing what everybody came up with over COVID,” said Lakandra Moncur with Gabzlyn’s Sweet Treats.

Local vendors said the festival is a great opportunity for them to display their products to people who they might not usually come across.