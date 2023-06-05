JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum will host the annual Mississippi Pickle Fest on Saturday, June 10.

The festival will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the museum located at 1150 Lakeland Drive.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson said that the 2022 Pickle Fest was awarded ‘2022 Small Festival Event of the Year.’ This year, they are excited to bring back all participants favorites attractions and activities.

“Our dedicated museum staff work hard to bring entertaining, family-friendly events to the public year-round,” said Gipson.

In addition to the various exhibits and educational demonstrations offered on the grounds, visitors will be able to enjoy live music, 90 food and craft vendors, two water slides, a dunking booth, obstacle course, dry combo bounce house and jousting arena.

Competitions will include the Pickle Eating Contest and Pickle Jar Packing Contest. The Children’s Barnyard and Small Town, Miss., will also be open.

Admission is $12 for ages three and up.