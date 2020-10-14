Driver killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police responded to a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Nissan Maxima Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Nissan Drive at Nissan Parkway. According to Chief Otha Brown, the driver of the Maxima drove into the back of the 18-wheeler. The big rig had stopped at the traffic light.

The driver of the Maxima died at the scene, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

