Driver killed in crash involving 18-wheeler in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police responded to a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Nissan Maxima Wednesday morning.
The crash happened on Nissan Drive at Nissan Parkway. According to Chief Otha Brown, the driver of the Maxima drove into the back of the 18-wheeler. The big rig had stopped at the traffic light.
The driver of the Maxima died at the scene, and the driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coast Guard saves 3 people, 3 dogs from water; boat sinks
- Newsfeed Now: Day 3 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings; Football moment goes viral
- Touchdown at a Alabama football game touching hearts around the community
- Missouri town holds vigil after death of emaciated 10-year-old; adoptive parents charged
- One year later, the cancer’s gone but this Kansas woman’s magnificent Halloween house remains