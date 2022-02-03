PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies warned neighbors about a person who is leaving cards about catalytic converters at homes with vehicles in the yard.

Investigators said there has been an increase in thefts of catalytic converters in the area. If someone comes to your home inquiring about catalytic converters, or they’re trying to buy them, deputies said you should get a description of the person(s) and their vehicle.

Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office

Neighbors are encouraged to contact Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, or Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.