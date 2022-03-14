MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pike County 4-H will host a Spring Fest and Spring Break Camp on Wednesday, March 16 at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with registration starting at 9:45 a.m.
Camp activities includes:
- STEM
- Food and Nutrition
- Equine Safety Awareness with Horse Visit
- Annual Kickball Tournament
- Fee Lunch and more
Registration is now open and pre-registration is required. To register, contact the Pike County Extension Office at 601-783-5321.