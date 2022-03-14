MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – The Pike County 4-H will host a Spring Fest and Spring Break Camp on Wednesday, March 16 at the Pike County Fairgrounds.

The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with registration starting at 9:45 a.m.

Camp activities includes:

STEM

Food and Nutrition

Equine Safety Awareness with Horse Visit

Annual Kickball Tournament

Fee Lunch and more

Registration is now open and pre-registration is required. To register, contact the Pike County Extension Office at 601-783-5321.