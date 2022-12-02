PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – An arson suspect is behind bars after he allegedly ran from deputies while they were trying to arrest him on Thursday, December 1.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to arrest Roy Ray Duncan around 6:00 p.m. in the 5200 block of Magnolia-Progress Road. They said he ran from deputies at the scene.

After a short chase, Duncan was arrested. He was charged with arson, possession of a controlled substance (schedule IV), disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and littering.