PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A bridge was closed in Pike County after it was hit on Sunday, October 23.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the Delaware Avenue bridge over Interstate 55 was struck, causing significant damage.

(Courtesy: Mississippi Department of Transportation)

They said the bridge will be closed to all traffic until the damage can be evaluated and repaired. No exits will be closed, only the bridge will be.