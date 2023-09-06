PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies said they arrested a man and two women after the man fled from a deputy during a traffic stop.

On August 31, investigators said the deputy attempted to stop a gray Chevrolet Malibu. They said the driver pulled over and sped off as the deputy approached the vehicle.

The deputy reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

According to investigators, the driver, who was identified as Rayshun White, reached a speed of more than 100 mph. The vehicle was later located wrecked near White’s home, with the tag removed.

Rayshun White (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Sandquaneittra Floyd (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Latera Crossley (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said they received a search warrant for the vehicle and residence. They arrested the following suspects after the search:

Rayshun White, 23, of Summit. Charged with no tag light, disobeying traffic device, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, no driver’s license, possession of paraphernalia, and failure to stop. Bond set at $50,000.

Sandquaneittra Floyd, 24, of Summit. Charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and hindering prosecution. No bond set at this time.

Latera Crossley, 39, of Ruth. Charged with hindering prosecution. Bond set at $20,000.