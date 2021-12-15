Pike County deputies arrest man after finding meth, marijuana, THC wax

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was arrested on Tuesday, December 14 at a safety checkpoint in Pike County after deputies found math, THC wax and marijuana inside his vehicle.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Narcotics Division, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) were conducting a safety checkpoint at the intersection of Highway 51 and Wardlaw Road when Jonathan Buie was stopped for traffic violations. Deputies said during the stop, multiple drugs were found in his car.

Johnathan Buie (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Buie was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth), felony possession of a controlled substance (THC wax), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, improper operating equipment, no tag lights and driving under the influence. His bond was set at $60,000.