PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman after seizing $360,000 worth of marijuana.

Investigators said deputies, along with agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), responded to a home on Rawls Road on May 12, 2023. Agents said they seized 32.4 pounds of marijuana at the location.

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Carolyn Ellzey (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

Johnny Ellzey (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

According to deputies, Carolyn Ellzey, 57, of Osyka, and Johnny Ellzey, 62, of Osyka, were arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and conspiracy.