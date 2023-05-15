PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman after seizing $360,000 worth of marijuana.
Investigators said deputies, along with agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN), responded to a home on Rawls Road on May 12, 2023. Agents said they seized 32.4 pounds of marijuana at the location.
According to deputies, Carolyn Ellzey, 57, of Osyka, and Johnny Ellzey, 62, of Osyka, were arrested and charged with trafficking of a controlled substance and conspiracy.