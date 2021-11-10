Pike County deputies need help solving 2020 deadly hit-and-run case

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to solve a deadly hit-and-run case.

On January 15, 2020, James McCullough was hit and killed on Highway 24 in McComb. Deputies said the suspect who hit McCullough left the scene.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect. McCullough’s family is also offering a separate $3,500 reward.

If you have any information, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at 888-755-8810.