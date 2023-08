PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to find an arson suspect.

Investigators said a security camera showed a man setting fire to a property located on the 4000 block of Highway 24 in McComb on August 23.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can contact Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Pike County Sheriff’s office at 601-783-6767.