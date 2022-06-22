PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man during a traffic stop after finding more than 700 grams of drugs.

On June 21, deputies said they stopped Michael Searcy on Interstate 55 North near Exit 17 for a traffic violation. During the traffic stop, investigators seized 709 grams of MDMA (ecstasy), drug paraphernalia and THC edibles.

Searcy was charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance, traffic violations and false identification.

Deputies said Searcy also had active felony arrest warrants from East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC).

Michael Searcy (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office)

His bond has not been set at this time.