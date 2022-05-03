PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies warned parents about edibles containing THC after a bust on April 30, 2022.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division assisted the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) with the bust a hoe on First Street North in Magnolia. During the search, agents said a K-9 found seven pounds of THC edibles.

Deputies said parents should be aware that cannabis can be infused in chocolates, gummies, chips and cookies. They said the products are not safe for children.

They also said adding THC into a child’s system could cause the following symptoms:

Excessive sleepiness

Fast heart rate

Difficulty breathing

Feelings of anxiety, panic or paranoia

Nausea or vomiting

Dizziness or weakness

Poor coordination

Seizures or coma (in rare cases)

If your child eats an edible and experiences any of these symptoms, contact your local poison control center. If your child is experiencing severe symptoms, take them to an emergency care physician.