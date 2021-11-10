Pike County deputies work to solve two 2021 homicides

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to solve two homicides that happened in 2021.

The first homicide happened on June 28, 2021. Deputies said Derecus Conerly was found dead on Jeanette Lane in Summit. Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The second homicide happened on August 14, 2012. Investigators said Laxavier Frith left work at Sanderson Farms. While he was driving home, he was shot at the intersection of Highway 44 and River Ridge Road. Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 cash reward in this case for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Derecus Conerly (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Laxavier Frith (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

If you have any information on either homicide, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767 or Crime Stoppers at 888-755-8810.