PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a funeral home employee on a child pornography charge.

Deputies said Jacob Golmon, 33, of Smithdale, was booked into the Pike County Jail on September 14. He was booked for possession of child pornography and a bench warrant for public display of sexually oriented materials.

Golmon’s bond has not been set at this time.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant at Catching-Sharkey Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 13 in reference to an ongoing investigation into Golmon.

Deputies said Golmon was not at the location, and he was later arrested.