PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a funeral home employee, who is wanted on a child pornography charge.

Investigators said they executed a search warrant at Catching-Sharkey Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 13 in reference to an ongoing investigation into Jacob Golmon, 33, of Smithdale.

Deputies said Golmon was not at the location and is currently wanted on a felony warrant for distribution of child pornography and a misdemeanor warrant for public display of sexually oriented materials.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 601-783-6767 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.