PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a grandfather in connection to the death of a two-month-old.

Deputies announced they arrested Kenneth Ray Grayson, 55, of Summit. He was charged with felony child neglect, and his bond was set at $250,000. Grayson was ordered to wear an ankle monitor.

Investigators said they responded to the 100 block of Morgans Lane after receiving a report about an unresponsive infant on Friday, March 24. The infant was pronounced dead at the Southwest Regional Medical Center.

The infant’s parents, Shelby Granger and Cameron Sylve, were both arrested and charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence and contempt of court. Their bonds were set at $250,000 each.