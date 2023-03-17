PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars, and his brother is dead after the two exchanged gunfire in Pike County, according to deputies.

Officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said deputies responded to a report of gunfire at 1000 Harrison Drive on Saturday, March 11.

At the scene, deputies found Claude “Bo” Rimes deceased in front of camper trailers. His brother, Bennie Rimes, was also allegedly found at the scene.

PCSO officials said the brothers had gotten into an argument that led to an exchange of gunfire.

Bennie Rimes, 60, of McComb, was charged with second-degree murder. He was booked into the Pike County Jail, and his bond was set at $50,000.