PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit.

On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive.

During the search, agents said they recovered and seized 422 grams of marijuana, two firearms, beer and other alcoholic beverages.

Akeem Young was arrested and charged with Possession of a Control Substance with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of a Firearm by Felon, Alcoholic Beverage Selling without a Permit and Beer or Wine Selling without a License.

His bond has been set at $100,000.