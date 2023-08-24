PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Pike County deputies arrested a man who allegedly started a brush fire.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Mandy Lane on August 21 after receiving a call about the brush fire.

When deputies arrived, they said the fire was burning most of Robert Johns’ property and his neighbor’s fields. Investigators said Johns had previously been cited for burning while a burn ban was in effect.

Johns was arrested for burning while under a burn ban. During his court appearance, his charge was upgraded to arson/willfully or recklessly setting a fire to woods or fields.

Johns’ bond has not been set at this time.