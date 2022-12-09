PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to 100 years in prison after he was found guilty on multiple charges, including sexual battery.

Pike County investigators said Robert Earl Varnado’s trial concluded on December 8, 2022. He was found guilty on seven counts of sexual battery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Varnado was sentenced to 120 years with 20 years suspended, leaving 100 years to serve.

The Daily Leader reported Varnado was indicted and convicted in the ongoing abuse of two children. The abuse began when the children were under 10 years of age.