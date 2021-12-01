Pike County man wanted for animal cruelty

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to find a man who is wanted for animal cruelty.

Authorities said a warrant was issued for Lamar Turner, 33. After receiving a tip, investigators said they found Turner’s neglected dogs on Brandi Road on November 16.

The dogs were found without food or water and leashed on chains that were too big.

They believe Turner is out of state. If you know where he is located, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at (888)-755-8810.