PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a mother and a father after their two-month-old infant died.

Investigators said they responded to the 100 block of Morgans Lane on March 24 after receiving a report about an unresponsive infant. When deputies arrived, they said CPS was being administered by the family.

The infant was transported to the Southwest Regional Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.

During an investigation, deputies said they found that certain family members were in violation of no-contact and custody orders were put in place by the courts.

They arrested the infant’s parents, Shelby Granger and Cameron Sylve. Granger and Sylve were both charged with contempt of court and negligent homicide with further charges pending.

Shelby Granger (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Cameron Sylve (Courtesy: Pike Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Bond has not been set for Granger and Sylve as of March 28.