PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a woman for allegedly hitting and threatening a law enforcement officer.

On Thursday, March 30, deputies responded to the 2000 block of Emerald Lane in reference to an individual being threatened. Deputies said when they arrived on scene, they talked to a woman. The woman was identified as Faith Amore Newsome, 20, of Monticello.

During the investigation, deputies said Newsome became combative and resisted arrest. They said she struck a deputy in the face and threatened to kill her.

Newsome was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. She is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The deputy was treated for her injuries at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center.