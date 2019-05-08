Local News

Pilot died when small plane crashes in rural Mississippi

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) - A sheriff says a pilot was killed when a small plane crashed in the rural Mississippi Delta.

Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells the Greenwood Commonwealth that the crash happened Tuesday night near a private airstrip south of Schlater. The community is about 110 miles (177 kilometers) north of Jackson.

Banks says authorities were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. when the plane went down. He says there was no fire at the crash scene.

Leflore County Coroner Debra Sanders tells WTVA-TV that the pilot's name was Mark Bright.

