Local News

Pine belt deals with storm aftermath

Centers open while floodwaters subside

By:

Posted: Dec 29, 2018 07:25 PM CST

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 07:25 PM CST

Pine belt deals with storm aftermath

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - Just two days ago, storms swept past areas in the metro and pine belt. Residents are still trying to pick up the pieces. Flood waters are receding in areas like Brooklyn and as you can see, water is high on the gauge in Jones County.

Roads are closed due to major flooding. Myrick Road is closed at the bridge closest to David's Grocery Store on Orange Drive. Flood waters also damaged the bridge near Highway 84. Officials are warning residents to turn around in areas where they can't see the road.

The American Red Cross has shelters open in Forrest County at the Petal Civic Center. In Jones County, residents can retreat to the Jones County safe room.

And in Clarke County, the Shubuta Senior Citizen Community Center is open.


 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    6 PM Web Weather 12/29/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/28/18

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 12/27/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 12/27/18