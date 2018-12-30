Pine belt deals with storm aftermath Video

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - Just two days ago, storms swept past areas in the metro and pine belt. Residents are still trying to pick up the pieces. Flood waters are receding in areas like Brooklyn and as you can see, water is high on the gauge in Jones County.

Roads are closed due to major flooding. Myrick Road is closed at the bridge closest to David's Grocery Store on Orange Drive. Flood waters also damaged the bridge near Highway 84. Officials are warning residents to turn around in areas where they can't see the road.

The American Red Cross has shelters open in Forrest County at the Petal Civic Center. In Jones County, residents can retreat to the Jones County safe room.

And in Clarke County, the Shubuta Senior Citizen Community Center is open.



