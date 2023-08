CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Clinton Public School District (CPSD) announced work is scheduled to begin on a water main repair affecting Pinehaven Drive near the entrance of the Clinton Health Care facility.

The work will begin at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29.

The southbound lanes will be closed for repairs. Traffic on Pinehaven Drive will be reduced to two-lanes, utilizing the northbound lane.

Work is scheduled to begin on a water main repair affecting Pine Haven Drive. (Courtesy: Clinton Public Schools)

Repair work is expected to be completed by Tuesday evening.