RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A six-year-old boy has died after an ATV accident on Sunday, May 28.

The Rankin County coroner said Keigan Norwood, 6, died at Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson on Tuesday, May 30.

On Sunday, Norwood and Myleigh Lou Dittus, 10, were injured due to the ATV accident on Rehobeth Road in Pelahatchie. Both students attended Pisgah Elementary School.

A prayer service was held at the school on Monday, May 29.

Mississippi Blood Services (MBS) is collecting donations for Dittus. Donations can be made for her at any MBS location using the code EJ34.