RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pisgah Elementary School students and others in the community celebrated the life of Keigan Norwood on Thursday.

Norwood, 6, died at Children’s of Mississippi in Jackson on Tuesday, May 30 after he was injured in an ATV accident. The accident happened on Sunday, May 28.

Myleigh Lou Dittus, 10, was also injured in the accident on Rehobeth Road in Pelahatchie.

On Thursday, students painted rocks in honor of Norwood to place them in the school’s rock garden.

”It was pretty special because anybody that wanted to come remember him could just come out here and paint a rock for him. You could write a special message for him that nobody would really know who it was from. It could be something you really wanted to tell him,” said Samuel Smith, a Pisgah High School student.

One attendee said Norwood’s death has brought an entire community together.

“A lot of kids saying that he was a light to them. He always had a smile. He always had a love of everyone. It didn’t matter who he was, what grade he was in, he just always exhibited love to them. And with that being said, he is a role model for all of us,” said Sharon Grant, a Pisgah parent.

Visitation for Norwood will be held on Friday, June 9 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dean Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon. His funeral will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Pinelake Church in Flowood.