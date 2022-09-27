Coffee is the second-most consumed beverage in America, wedged between bottled water and tap water.

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – PJ’s Coffee will soon open a new store in Ridgeland!

The New-Orleans born coffeehouse is opening its doors at 849 Lake Harbour Drive on Thursday, September 29, which is also National Coffee Day.

The new business will offer guests several special offers throughout opening week, including 10% off for all teachers, veterans and first responders all week, free upsize for beverages all week, and one free beignet with the purchase of any beverage on opening day.

This opening marks the second PJ’s Coffee in the Jackson metropolitan area and the12 location in Mississippi. The coffeehouse will be open from Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.