Stacker compiled a list of places with the fastest growing home prices in Hinds County, MS using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the dollar change Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2022 to May 2023. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#8. Jackson, MS

– 1-year price change: -6.1% (-$4,363)

– 5-year price change: +44.7%

– Typical home value: $67,254

#7. Edwards, MS

– 1-year price change: -2.2% (-$2,325)

– 5-year price change: +33.2%

– Typical home value: $101,540

#6. Raymond, MS

– 1-year price change: -0.6% (-$924)

– 5-year price change: +39.9%

– Typical home value: $151,113

#5. Bolton, MS

– 1-year price change: +1.0% (+$1,137)

– 5-year price change: +36.1%

– Typical home value: $115,426

#4. Utica, MS

– 1-year price change: +1.6% (+$1,508)

– 5-year price change: +45.0%

– Typical home value: $94,827

#3. Byram, MS

– 1-year price change: +3.9% (+$7,534)

– 5-year price change: +41.8%

– Typical home value: $198,810

#2. Clinton, MS

– 1-year price change: +3.9% (+$8,375)

– 5-year price change: +43.8%

– Typical home value: $223,386

#1. Terry, MS

– 1-year price change: +4.4% (+$9,570)

– 5-year price change: +45.5%

– Typical home value: $227,637