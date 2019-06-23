Planned raids on illegal immigrants in 10 cities is delayed by Trump, by two weeks

President Trump announces he’s delayed his planned I.C.E. raids in at least 10 cities, per request of democrats.

The deportation of immigrants, who have entered the country illegally, is drawing mixed reactions from leaders across the US.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “as many people of faith attend religious services, the president has ordered heartless raids.”

In a recent video, made by California Governor Gavin Newsom, he advised illegal immigrants to know “their rights.”

“Without a warrant you do not have to open the door,” he said. “You have the right to due process. You have the right to legal representation.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city’s police department will not cooperate.

The Houston, Tex. mayor said the city would neither help, nor impede I.C.E.

The sentiment was different in Texas, where Tex. Gov. Greg Abbott announced the deployment of 1,000 National Guard troops to the border on Friday.